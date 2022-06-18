232,607 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 232,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,198,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 4.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

