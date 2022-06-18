234 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

