2,479 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.95 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

