3,489 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $119.38 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average is $235.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.