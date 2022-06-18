43,544 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,136,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,782. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.