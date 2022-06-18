45,151 Shares in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GigInternational1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIW. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GIW opened at $10.03 on Friday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

