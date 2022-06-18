7,752 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

TRN opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

