8,192 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

