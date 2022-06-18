8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 5,961 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $31,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,426 shares in the company, valued at $434,385.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Matthew Zinn sold 6,662 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $52,896.28.

On Sunday, May 15th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22.

On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $8,237.22.

EGHT opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $660.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

