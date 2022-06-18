9,090 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 161,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

MTSI opened at $45.48 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,382 shares of company stock valued at $538,793 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

