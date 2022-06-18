Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.