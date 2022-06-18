Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.07.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $275.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.14. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

