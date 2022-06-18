AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

