Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,941,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 413,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

