Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.92 or 0.05174761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00241331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00618807 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00542227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00071875 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

