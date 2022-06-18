adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($213.54) to €193.00 ($201.04) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €290.00 ($302.08) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank downgraded shares of adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($197.92) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.25.

ADDYY opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in adidas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

