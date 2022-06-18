Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 459 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

AXP stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,033,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

