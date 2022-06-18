Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 743 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 166,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $140.99. 3,132,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

