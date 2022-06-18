Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,726,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,784. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

