Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 261 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.07. 7,578,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

