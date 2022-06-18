Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 118.4% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.72. 13,114,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,791. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.45 and a 200-day moving average of $233.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

