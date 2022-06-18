Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.27. 4,304,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

GSK Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.