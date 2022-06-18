Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,641. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

