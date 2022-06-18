Adirondack Trust Co. Has $274,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.05.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $24.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,338. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $653.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $523.29 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,660,288. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.