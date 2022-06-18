Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 1,280 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,917,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,226. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.