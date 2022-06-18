Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 820 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.