Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Adobe updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

Adobe stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

