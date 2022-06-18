Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $500.96.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average of $473.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.