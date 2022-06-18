Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.62. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
