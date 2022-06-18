Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.62. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $500.96.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

