Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.43

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 25471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.16.
About Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantest (ATEYY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.