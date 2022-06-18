Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.