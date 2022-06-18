Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.