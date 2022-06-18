Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.