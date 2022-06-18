Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Invests $29.53 Million in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,083,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,531,000. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 15.94% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLEE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 166,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 108,260 shares during the period.

FLEE opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

