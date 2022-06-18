Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 36,163 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,163 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after buying an additional 89,899 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $208.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.40.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

