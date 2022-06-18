Aeron Trading 7% Lower This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $163,074.71 and $1,727.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

