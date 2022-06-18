AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGFMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

