AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) were up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205.40 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.48). Approximately 82,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 75,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.70 ($2.41).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15.

AIB Group Company Profile (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

