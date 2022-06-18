AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £148.77 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($180.57).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Roger Stott purchased 49 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($184.37).

LON AJB opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 271.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.18. AJ Bell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 447.40 ($5.43). The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJB. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.85) to GBX 300 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.88) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.92) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.58).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

