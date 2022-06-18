Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Trading Down 2.1%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 8,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 10,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

