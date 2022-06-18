Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $51.59 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00304437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00082366 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00070373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003404 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,907,637 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

