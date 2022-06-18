Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $343.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. DNB Markets raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $24.61 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5024 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.