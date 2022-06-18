Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

ASTL stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

