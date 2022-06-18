Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$43.33 on Friday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$41.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.48.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total value of C$135,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,539,855.72. Insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $266,706 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.55.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

