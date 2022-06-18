Ambrosus (AMB) Market Cap Hits $3.03 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $58,455.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 685,470,019 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

