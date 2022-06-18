Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,010,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 41,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AMCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 16,924,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,676,076. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

