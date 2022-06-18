AMEPAY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $64,304.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.02214749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00120550 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013991 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

