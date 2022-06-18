AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $456.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.10. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $447.92 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.