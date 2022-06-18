América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,967,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,916,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 28.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

