American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 242,251 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXL opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $876.99 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

