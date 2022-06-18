American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,624. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

